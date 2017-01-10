Prince's estate announces new merchandising deal

- The estate of Prince has signed an agreement with Universal Music Group’s Bravado.

Universal announced Tuesday that its merchandising and brand management company Bravado signed an agreement with the Estate of Prince to serve as the exclusive branding and licensing partner worldwide.

“Prince’s legendary performances, his unmistakable style and music, his incomparable artistry — all continue to make a lasting impression on art, music, culture, design and fashion and will continue for generations to come. I’m thrilled the Estate has chosen Bravado to represent Prince. As the leading global provider of consumer, lifestyle and branding services to artists, Bravado will bring passion and energy to working with the Estate to create unmatched opportunities and ensure Prince continues to thrill fans and impact culture around the world.” CEO Mat Vlasic said in a statement.

The company plans to work closely with the estate to manage retail and licensing for Prince’s brand.

Bravado represents artists in more than 40 cities and provides services including sales, licensing, branding, marketing and e-commerce.