Chanhassen High School principal accepts termination amid child porn accusations

- The Chanhassen High School principal accused of possessing child pornography has accepted his termination from the school district.

In a short letter sent to school administrators, Timothy Dorway announced he he consented and acquiesced his termination from the Eastern Carver County Schools district. He wrote that he consulted with his attorneys and had decided to waive his continuing contract rights and all notice, hearing and other procedural rights in connection with his resignation.

The 44-year-old was arrested on December 13 following the execution of search warrants at his home in Victoria, Minnesota and Chanhassen High School.

Dorway is facing seven counts of possession of child pornography, dating back as much as a decade.

According to the criminal complaint, he “admitted to viewing child pornography” and his “primary interest was 11-year-old to 13-year-old girls. He allegedly accessed child pornography at home and using a school IP address, although the school district says he did not access an inappropriate website from inside the district’s network.

Dorway was previously on paid leave, which is standard procedure for public school districts when a staff member is under investigation. At the time of his resignation, his salary was $143,764, school district officials confirmed to Fox 9.