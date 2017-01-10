Underage intoxicated men flee from police in subzero temperatures at party

- Wyoming police responded to a loud music call over the weekend and ended up surprising a party of more than 150 people.

Unfortunately, the call turned from a loud party call to a search and rescue effort. Police say a 20-year-old man dove head first through a closed second story window and fled into a wooded area in subzero temperatures. He was intoxicated and not dressed for the extreme temperatures. Police shifted their concerns from liquor violations to the fleeing suspect’s health and welfare.

With the help of several other officers and the State Patrol Helicopter, they were able to locate the injured suspect and came across a teenager who was intoxicated, unconscious and not dressed for the extreme temperatures. He started showing immediate signs of hypothermia and had frost bite. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

The 20-year-old that dove out the window was taken into custody and charged for fleeing police.

Police say if it had not been for the officers searching the area, chances are they wouldn't have found the unconscious minor.