Snow, wind, freezing rain, spinouts, crashes across Minnesota

- Freezing rain and snow made for a messy commute Tuesday morning. As of 11 a.m. the Minnesota State Patrol reported 172 spin outs and 145 crashes throughout the state, and 12 people were injured and one accident was fatal.

As of noon, 37 percent of Metro Transit buses were running behind due to the snow and related traffic backups.

The State Patrol wants to remind motorists to check their taillights and clear snow off vehicles before heading on the road.

Dangerous conditions continue across the state and the evening commute is expected to be slow.

Several schools are closing early.

