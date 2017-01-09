2016: 2nd wettest and 4th warmest year on record

- The state of Minnesota just experienced its 2nd wettest and 4th warmest year on record, with Climate Data Center records dating back to 1895. But much of the country experienced similar conditions as every state in the lower 48 had a top 10 warm year, with only Georgia though actually setting a record. Based off of climate record, Minnesota and Wisconsin actually experienced the wettest year out of all 50 states when comparing precipitation to average… both of us coming in 2nd place all time. As a region though, which also includes Michigan and Iowa, we had the wettest year on record. The only locations to really see sub average year were along the East Coast from Georgia to New England.