Man in downtown Minneapolis shooting dies of injuries

- A man has died of his injuries sustained in a Saturday morning shooting in Minneapolis, the medical examiner announced on Monday.

The man, whose name will be released by the medical examiner at a later time, was one of three people injured in a shooting near 3rd Street North and 1st Avenue North at approximately 1:53 a.m.

When officers arrived to the scene, they provided medical care to the man and another female victim until paramedics arrived. The woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Hennepin County Medical Center, according to Minneapolis police.

More than an hour later, however, officers discovered that a third victim had been treated and released at North Memorial Medical Center for a graze wound.

Minneapolis police are still investigating the shooting. This is the second shooting death that took place over the weekend.