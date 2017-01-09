Blaine residents no longer under boil advisory after water outage

- Residents in Blaine, Minnesota, no longer need to boil their water before consumption.

The boil advisory ended at 4 p.m. Monday after test results indicated that there are no safety or contamination issues with the water, according to Bob Therres, Blaine public services manager/public works director.

A water outage struck the city and surrounding areas Sunday morning due to what officials believe was a software communication systems failure.

Several schools in the Anoka-Hennepin, Spring Lake Park and Centennial school districts were closed on Monday because of the outage.

