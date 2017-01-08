Schools closed, boil requirement in place after Blaine water outage News Schools closed, boil requirement in place after Blaine water outage For the next 24 hours, Blaine residents are being asked to boil their water before drinking or using it following a citywide water outage Sunday morning.

The water system is now up and running. City officials believe it was a software communication systems failure that caused the water system to go down, but the review of the situation is ongoing.

City officials say there are no known safety or contamination issues with the water, but as standard procedure they are requiring everyone to boil all water for consumption.

A number of schools in the Anoka-Hennepin, Spring Lake Park and Centennial school districts will be closed on Monday so officials can test the water. School will resume on Tuesday.

Anoka-Hennepin School District

Jefferson Elementary School

Johnsville Elementary School

Madison Elementary School

University Avenue Elementary School

Roosevelt Middle School

Blaine High School

Spring Lake Park Schools

Northpoint Elementary School

Westwood Intermediate School

Westwood Middle School

Centennial School District

Centennial Elementary School

Centennial High School

City officials expect to get the results of the water testing late Monday afternoon.

Updates regarding the water outage and the water testing results can be found here.