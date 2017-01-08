MPD increasing presence in warehouse district after violent weekend

Minneapolis police are ramping up their presence in the city's warehouse district after two separate shootings left one person dead and four people injured over the weekend.

The first shooting took place at approximately 1:53 a.m. on Saturday morning near 3rd Street North and 1st Avenue North. Two men and one woman were treated for their injuries. One of the men remains in critical condition.

A second, unrelated shooting occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. One man was found dead at the scene and a woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Minneapolis police say altercations took place prior to both shootings and the victims in both incidents were the intended targets.

Investigators say none of the victims in either shooting have been forthcoming with information or cooperating with investigators.

“I am concerned about the lack of adequate consequences and the increasing number of repeat offenders who continue to be the driving force behind our violent crime,” Chief Janeé Harteau said in a statement.

Harteau says she is allocating additional officers in the warehouse district to due to the violence.