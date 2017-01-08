Subzero days right on track

- While it has seemed mind numbingly cold over the last few days, it hasn’t been anything unusual for winter in Minnesota. While we have been below our averages for even early January standards, the waxing and waning of temperatures is quite normal and we have actually seen a fairly average cool season so far. The easiest and least time consuming way to quantify how cold our winter has been is to look at the number of subzero lows we have had. So far this cool season we have had 11. That probably feels like a lot, especially to your fingers and toes, but that’s probably because last winter was a mild winter with just 10 subzero lows. The average number of subzero low days is right around 2 dozen and we are right on pace to hit that this year as the majority of our subzero low days come in January. But look at the bright side, this year will be nowhere close to our Earth shatteringly cold winter a few years ago with nearly 60 subzero low days.