Two injured after driver falls asleep, strikes tree in Little Falls, Minn.

Posted:Jan 08 2017 08:24AM CST

Updated:Jan 08 2017 08:24AM CST

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (KMSP) - Two people were hospitalized Saturday after a driver fell asleep and struck a tree in Little Falls, Minnesota.

The crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Highway 10, just south of the Highway 27 exit.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 70-year-old Cheryl Kluender fell asleep while driving north on Highway 10 when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver and her passenger, 73-year-old Harold Kluender, were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. 


