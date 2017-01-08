Two injured after driver falls asleep, strikes tree in Little Falls, Minn.

- Two people were hospitalized Saturday after a driver fell asleep and struck a tree in Little Falls, Minnesota.

The crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Highway 10, just south of the Highway 27 exit.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 70-year-old Cheryl Kluender fell asleep while driving north on Highway 10 when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver and her passenger, 73-year-old Harold Kluender, were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.