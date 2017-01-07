Sen. Franken meets with transportation leaders on infrastructure News Sen. Franken meets with transportation leaders on infrastructure With Donald Trump about to take power, infrastructure will become a major area of focus.

- With Donald Trump about to take power, infrastructure will become a major area of focus.

The President-Elect has said he wants to pass a plan to rebuild the country's roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

Saturday afternoon Senator Al Franken sat down with Minnesota's transportation commissioner and other transportation experts. They are exploring possible opportunities when it comes to federal investments in Minnesota infrastructure during the upcoming Trump Administration.

“Infrastructure is one of the foundations of prosperity. Education, research and development, and infrastructure are what causes and what has always created prosperity in our country,” Sen. Franken said.

So far, Trump has not proposed a specific plan for rebuilding the country's infrastructure.