Early morning Minneapolis shooting injures three

- An early Saturday morning shooting in Minneapolis sent three people to the hospital, according to Minneapolis police.

Off-duty Minneapolis police officers reported around 1:53 a.m. shots fired near 3rd Street North and 1st Avenue North. The officers treated the victims until paramedics arrived, who then rushed them to Hennepin County Medical Center.

An adult woman received non-life threatening wounds and an adult man, who was shot multiple times, is in critical condition.

Officers learned a third victim, a man, was treated and released for a graze wound at North Memorial Center after being shot downtown.

Officials are interviewing witnesses and area business owners. They are also reviewing surveillance video.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Minneapolis police.