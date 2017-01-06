Robbinsdale man charged with murder for overdose death [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Photo Credit: Anoka County Sheriff's Dept. News Robbinsdale man charged with murder for overdose death More arrests and more charges are possible as the Anoka County Sheriff's Office investigates what led to a string of heroin overdoses last October. Two of those overdoses were fatal.

Third-degree murder charges have already been filed against one man, Tyler Koski, after deputies said he admitted to selling heroin to a Fridley man, who died as a result of an overdose.

In a criminal complaint, detectives allege Koski met the man, known as Victim 1 at a pizza shop. The victim went back to work, and then home, along the way showing signs of being noticeably under the influence.

According to the complaint, Koski sent the man a text reading in part, “Hey, remember you don't have a tolerance like you used to." Hours later, the man was dead.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office reported six heroin overdoses in a span of 12 hours. Investigators were trying to determine whether the heroin was from a single source.

If convicted on the third degree murder charge, Koski could face up to 25 years in prison. Koski has applied for and received a public defender. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 23.