Goodhue County K-9 stabbed, suspect found naked in tree

- A 27-year-old Lake City man, who police found naked in a tree, is in custody at Wabasha County Jail after leading police on a chase and stabbing a Goodhue County K-9, according to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office.

Shane Michael Cronin faces charges of fleeing a police officer, harming a public safety dog, and possession of a controlled substance.

On Thursday around 5:15 p.m., Goodhue County Sheriff's deputies started following the car of Cronin, who had an active warrant for felony burglary. The chase continued into Wabasha County and Wabasha County deputies joined the pursuit near Zumbro Falls on Highway 60. Cronin's car ranged in speed from 30 to 70 miles per hour.

Cronin turned onto Wabasha County 11 and started driving toward Hammond, when he lost control of the vehicle and started running on foot.

K-9 Ambush chased Cronin into the woods and bit him. In the struggle, Cronin stabbed Ambush in the shoulder. A Wabasha County deputy also got bitten. Cronin got away, but deputies later found him naked up a tree while the temperature was about -10 degrees.

The bitten Wabasha County deputy got stitches for puncture wounds at St. Mary's Hospital. Ambush received treatment from an emergency veterinarian in Rochester and is expected to recover.

Cronin received treatment at St. Mary's and was then booked at Wabasha County Jail.