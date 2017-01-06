Fort Lauderdale airport shooter had Minneapolis layover

- Five people are dead and six are injured after a gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area of the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday afternoon. Broward Sheriff's Office says 37 other people were injured in the aftermath.

Esteban Santiago, 26, has been identified as the gunman. Santiago is a former member of the National Guard.

Santiago was taken into custody by Florida authorities and was unharmed.

There are reports the gunman flew from Anchorage, Alaska and changed planes at Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport and then flew to Fort Lauderdale. His weapon was in his checked bag.

“Just point and shoot, no rhyme or reason why he shot or who he shot,” said Mark Lea, a witness.

Mark Lea of Elk River, Minnesota told Fox 9 he was three seats behind the gunman on the flight and 20 feet away from him when he opened fire in the terminal two baggage claim area in Fort Lauderdale.

“He was calm, cool, collected, not emotional. Didn’t scream. Nothing, nothing at all,” Lea said.