Goodhue County K-9 injured while tracking suspect

Goodhue County K-9 Ambush was injured while a tracking suspect near Hammond, Minn. Thursday night.

Posted:Jan 05 2017 07:04PM CST

Updated:Jan 05 2017 09:21PM CST

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. (KMSP) - A Goodhue County Sheriff's Office K-9 was injured while tracking a suspect near Hammond in Wabasha County.

According to the Olmsted-Rochester Law Enforcement K-9 Foundation, K-9 Ambush was tracking a suspect that had fled on foot when the dog was injured.

Ambush's injuries are non-life threatening and was treated at an emergency vet. The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reported Ambush will be ok, but will need some time to recover.

Deputy Matt Bowron is Ambush's partner and is in "good spirits" according to the Facebook post.

 


