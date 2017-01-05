Goodhue County K-9 injured while tracking suspect [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption K9 Ambush - Photo Courtesy: Goodhue County Sheriff's Office News Goodhue County K9 injured while tracking suspect A Goodhue County Sheriff's Office K-9 was injured while tracking a suspect near Hammond in Wabasha County.

- A Goodhue County Sheriff's Office K-9 was injured while tracking a suspect near Hammond in Wabasha County.

According to the Olmsted-Rochester Law Enforcement K-9 Foundation, K-9 Ambush was tracking a suspect that had fled on foot when the dog was injured.

Ambush's injuries are non-life threatening and was treated at an emergency vet. The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reported Ambush will be ok, but will need some time to recover.

Deputy Matt Bowron is Ambush's partner and is in "good spirits" according to the Facebook post.