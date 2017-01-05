Inmates train 10 puppies for Can Do Canines News Inmates train 10 puppies for Can Do Canines A new litter of puppies is well on their way to becoming assistance dogs.

Ten puppies with the Can Do Canines program are headed to the Waseca women’s prison, where inmates will help train the pups to become assistance dogs.

Organizers say it's a win-win for everyone.

"The inmates learn consistency, love, unconditional love, structure, things that are going to help them in their ongoing lives,” Laurie Carlson, Can Do Canines volunteer coordinator, said. “If they get out of prison, they're going to be able to apply this to their own relationships, to their job."

The dogs will stay at the prison until they're 14 months old and will then graduate from the program.

More information on Can Do Canines can be found here.

