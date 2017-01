- Firefighters battled a fire in Edina late Wednesday night in subzero temperatures. About 50 firefighters from eight different cities responded to the fire.

Crews were called to the 7000 Block of Sally Lane around 11:45 p.m. The family was home and everyone got out of the house safe.

The temperatures were so cold, firefighters had to rotate in and out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.