Police investigating suspicious death in St. Paul's east side

Posted:Jan 04 2017 09:06PM CST

Updated:Jan 05 2017 08:37AM CST

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KMSP) - St. Paul police are investigating a suspicious death of an adult woman in the 2300 block of Nokomis Avenue.

Investigators have put up crime tape around a home on the block.

Officers responded to a call at 4:15 p.m. at the home. Police found an unresponsive woman, who St. Paul Fire responders later pronounced dead.

Investigators are processing the scene for evidence.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and identify the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Paul police at (651)266-5650.

 


