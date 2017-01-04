How Minnesota Gov. Dayton wants to spend $1.5 billion

- Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton has released the details of his proposed bonding bill, rebranded as the Jobs Bill, which outlines major construction projects and civic investments. This is a significant proposal because the legislature failed to pass this a bonding bill in the closing hours of the last legislative session.

Among the big items the Twin Cities metro lost out on last session: $15 million for Highway 12 safety improvements, $12 million for a bridge over oil train railroad tracks in Coon Rapids and $57 million for phase two of the upgrades at the Minnesota Security Hospital.

Here's a look at what's included in the governor's 2017 proposal:

HENNEPIN COUNTY: $34 million for a new Fort Snelling visitor center and $25 million for new medical examiner's office.

RAMSEY COUNTY: $33 million for a new emergency operations center and $18.5 million for security upgrades to the State Capitol complex.

DAKOTA COUNTY: $20 million for Minnesota Zoo improvements and $14 million for MnDOT’s Mendota Heights truck station.

ANOKA COUNTY: $12 million for a bridge over the oil train tracks in Coon Rapids and $5 million to expand the National Sports Center.

NICOLLET COUNTY: $70 million for upgrades to the Minnesota Security Hospital.