Minneapolis Council Member Jacob Frey announces run for mayor

- Minneapolis Council Member Jacob Frey is joining the Minneapolis mayoral race.

Frey announced his candidacy at an event at the Dangerous Man Brewing Company in northeast Minneapolis Tuesday evening.

“We need a visible, present leader with a clear, bright vision to use the full power of the mayor’s office and get the job done,” said Frey at the rally. “The bar is set too low. We don’t need to settle for simply defending our city against Donald Trump. We can lead by example, facing the world hand in hand to declare that Minneapolis is a welcoming city where everyone can live in an affordable home in a safe and thriving neighborhood.”

Frey is currently the council member of Ward 3.

Incumbent Mayor Betsy Hodges is running for re-election. Activist Nekima Levy-Pounds and State Representative Raymond Dehn are also in the race.

The party will choose delegates who will decide DFL endorsements in April. The mayoral convention is in June.