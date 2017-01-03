Gophers football players react to head coach Tracy Claeys being fired

- Following the University of Minnesota’s decision to fire head football coach Tracy Claeys on Tuesday, players and former players reacted on social media.

The decision comes after a sexual assault investigation that led to 10 Gophers players being suspended and a team boycott publicly supported by Claeys. On Dec. 15, 2016, Claeys tweeted "Have never been more proud of our kids. I respect their rights & support their effort to make a better world."

One of the 10 suspended players, Ray Buford calls Claeys being fired, “straight up bull.”

That's straight up bull.. I love you coach I'm still rocking wit ya✊🏾 — Hollywood (@RayBuf25) January 3, 2017

Wanna learn how to destroy a football program that's on the rise follow the blueprint of this administration.. — Hollywood (@RayBuf25) January 3, 2017

The man literally looked me in my eyes after the win and said "I'm really happy for you guys and the way this ended. Congrats" like wut?!?!? — Mr. Mufasa (@GIVE_87) January 3, 2017

How can someone makes such an idiotic decision... — Carter Coughlin (@Cmoe34) January 3, 2017

Fire the coach that stick with his players .. it's sad how this administration doesn't care about the players at all — Jalen Myrick (@5__On__It) January 3, 2017

Smh. The last two years really been a rollercoaster. 〽️ — Geech®〽️ (@w_d_iii) January 3, 2017

Really Make it hard to be a proud Alum sometimes! Claeys waz a great coach and did a damn good job this year! — MarQueis Gray (@MarQueisG) January 3, 2017

Thought my class would be the last to go through coaching changes for awhile! Guess not! To my gopher bros hang in there control what u can! — MarQueis Gray (@MarQueisG) January 3, 2017

Making it really tough to be a proud alumni.... No support for the guys then you fire one of the only ppl who stood strong w/ the guys! — J-Rock (@JOHNNY_FLY5) January 3, 2017

Wow 😳 💩's crazy! — Tyler Johnson (@T_muhneyy10) January 3, 2017

I salute coach Claeys and his staff. He stood by his players in every way! And whts crazy about it, there were no additional charges filed! — Dominic Alford (@Dom_Alford_OL) January 3, 2017

This situation has been going on since September n you wait til January which to fire your coach that's just plain DUMB #IDIOTICMOVE — Dame (@VIPJohnson34) January 3, 2017

AD weak af — Donnell Greene (@ITSME_DONNELLG) January 3, 2017

Win games, get fired... I'm not a math major, but something just seems odd about that equation 🤔 — Hunter Regi$ter (@ontherise12_) January 3, 2017

Supporting your players and winning games seems to be a good formula idk why you'd let Coach Claeys go smh — Eric Amoako (@EAmoako28) January 3, 2017

I am beyond mad about the decision to fire my head coach. This is absolutely ridiculous — Blake Cashman (@blockayyy) January 3, 2017