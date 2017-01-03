Gophers football players react to head coach Tracy Claeys being fired

By: Ashley Cole

Posted:Jan 03 2017 04:29PM CST

Updated:Jan 03 2017 05:00PM CST

MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) - Following the University of Minnesota’s decision to fire head football coach Tracy Claeys on Tuesday, players and former players reacted on social media.

The decision comes after a sexual assault investigation that led to 10 Gophers players being suspended and a team boycott publicly supported by Claeys. On Dec. 15, 2016, Claeys tweeted "Have never been more proud of our kids. I respect their rights & support their effort to make a better world." 

One of the 10 suspended players, Ray Buford calls Claeys being fired, “straight up bull.”

 


