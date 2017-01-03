Gophers football players react to head coach Tracy Claeys being fired

MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) - Following the University of Minnesota’s decision to fire head football coach Tracy Claeys on Tuesday, players and former players reacted on social media.
The decision comes after a sexual assault investigation that led to 10 Gophers players being suspended and a team boycott publicly supported by Claeys. On Dec. 15, 2016, Claeys tweeted "Have never been more proud of our kids. I respect their rights & support their effort to make a better world."
One of the 10 suspended players, Ray Buford calls Claeys being fired, “straight up bull.”
That's straight up bull.. I love you coach I'm still rocking wit ya✊🏾— Hollywood (@RayBuf25) January 3, 2017
Wanna learn how to destroy a football program that's on the rise follow the blueprint of this administration..— Hollywood (@RayBuf25) January 3, 2017
The man literally looked me in my eyes after the win and said "I'm really happy for you guys and the way this ended. Congrats" like wut?!?!?— Mr. Mufasa (@GIVE_87) January 3, 2017
How can someone makes such an idiotic decision...— Carter Coughlin (@Cmoe34) January 3, 2017
Fire the coach that stick with his players .. it's sad how this administration doesn't care about the players at all— Jalen Myrick (@5__On__It) January 3, 2017
Smh. The last two years really been a rollercoaster. 〽️— Geech®〽️ (@w_d_iii) January 3, 2017
Really Make it hard to be a proud Alum sometimes! Claeys waz a great coach and did a damn good job this year!— MarQueis Gray (@MarQueisG) January 3, 2017
Thought my class would be the last to go through coaching changes for awhile! Guess not! To my gopher bros hang in there control what u can!— MarQueis Gray (@MarQueisG) January 3, 2017
Making it really tough to be a proud alumni.... No support for the guys then you fire one of the only ppl who stood strong w/ the guys!— J-Rock (@JOHNNY_FLY5) January 3, 2017
Wow 😳 💩's crazy!— Tyler Johnson (@T_muhneyy10) January 3, 2017
I salute coach Claeys and his staff. He stood by his players in every way! And whts crazy about it, there were no additional charges filed!— Dominic Alford (@Dom_Alford_OL) January 3, 2017
This situation has been going on since September n you wait til January which to fire your coach that's just plain DUMB #IDIOTICMOVE— Dame (@VIPJohnson34) January 3, 2017
AD weak af— Donnell Greene (@ITSME_DONNELLG) January 3, 2017
Win games, get fired... I'm not a math major, but something just seems odd about that equation 🤔— Hunter Regi$ter (@ontherise12_) January 3, 2017
Supporting your players and winning games seems to be a good formula idk why you'd let Coach Claeys go smh— Eric Amoako (@EAmoako28) January 3, 2017
I am beyond mad about the decision to fire my head coach. This is absolutely ridiculous— Blake Cashman (@blockayyy) January 3, 2017
Fired after a 9-4 season?!? Tf— Kobe McCrary™ (@_22Savage) January 3, 2017