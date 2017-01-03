Police: 3 robbed in drug deal near Eagan High School

- Three juvenile victims told police they were involved in an attempted drug deal at a park near Eagan High School on Tuesday morning when they were robbed at gunpoint. The incident occurred in a parking lot at Northview Park 9:35 a.m.

Eagan police said it is believed a gunshot was fired in the air before the suspects left the area. No one was injured and there is no ongoing threat to the public or students at the high school. Police would not say if the victims or suspects were students.

Officials say the victims were two 15-year-old boys and one 16-year-old boy.

Police believe the victims and suspects knew each other. Investigators are still looking for the three suspects involved in the robbery, but police are not releasing any additional information at this time.