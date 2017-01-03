Texans star J.J. Watt goes the distance for a little boy injured in truck accident

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Jan 03 2017 07:15AM CST

Updated:Jan 03 2017 08:59PM CST

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Texans star J.J. Watt went the distance after a little boy was run over by a truck. 

When he heard that the little boy, Noah, was his one of his biggest fans, Watt reached out.

According to a fan's tweet to Watt, " A little boy at memorial Hermann who was ran over by a truck is just crying that EMTs cut his Watt jersey."

J.J. Watt responded immediately with a tweet back “Tell him I’ll bring him a new jersey tomorrow."

Watt went to the hospital Tuesday and met the boy and his family. He brought Noah three new jerseys, including his own which he signed.

 


