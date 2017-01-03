Still no answers on how protesters got past stadium security

- Nobody was providing answers Monday as to how protesters skirted past security to dangle hundreds of feet above fans during Sunday’s Vikings game.



Lisa Niess with stadium operator SMG said they were “working hard with all stadium partners to understand further how this incident occurred and how to ensure it does not happen again,” but did not provide specifics.



Jennifer Hathaway with the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority said there was no new information to share, as they continue to investigate.



Monterrey Security, the Chicago-based security firm that provides security for US Bank Stadium, directed all media inquiries to SMG.



The protesters were released from the Hennepin County Jail on Monday without charges, but the Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office said they would be considering charges once the police investigation was complete.



Karl Zimmerman, 32, and Sen Holiday, 26, jumped over a guard rail during the second quarter of the Vikings game, gaining access to the ridge truss. Police say the other suspect, 27-year-old Carolyn Feldman, assisted in the stunt.



Holiday and Feldman pulled off a similar protest in 2013 when they dangled above the Mississippi River with a large sign protesting 3M Company for its environmental practices. The two were charged with trespassing.



By Monday, some were suggesting the trio may have stashed their gear in the stadium during a private wedding or one of the stadium's inline skating events.



Niess said SMG does not share details of security practices, but that guests at any event will have to pass a security screening.



NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told Fox 9 that they would “review all aspects of the incident to understand how it occurred.”