Man falls into grain bin, dies while working at Shakopee malting company

- Police are investigating after a man died while working at Rahr Malting in Shakopee.

The incident happened Monday night. Officers arrived and found a 58-year-old man in a grain bin, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say there was nothing suspicious and the fall appears to be accidental. It’s unclear how long the victim was in the bin before he was found by coworkers.

Rahr Malting is located on First Avenue, the family owned and operated business produces and distributes malt and industry related brewing supplies.

OSHA is investigating the cause of the incident.

In a press release, the Shakopee Police Department expressed their sympathy to the family and all at Rahr Malting.