MNDOT: Travel not advised on I-94 near Rogers due to black ice

ROGERS, Minn. (KMSP) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising motorists to avoid the stretch of I-94 between Rogers and Clearwater due to black ice.
The black ice is already responsible for several crashes in the area, including one at I-94 and Minnesota Highway 101 that occurred around 5:30 p.m.
Travel is not advised on I-94 between Rogers and Clearwater due to black ice per MnDOT. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/t6hGoqcwW4— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 3, 2017
Crashes and Veh spin out's due to freezing temps. Slow down, increase following distance, wear seatbelts.— State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) January 3, 2017
There are dozens of accidents being reported across the metro & northwest. If you don't have to travel, stay inside tonight! #mnwx pic.twitter.com/lfHAm0JOgi— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 3, 2017