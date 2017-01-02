MNDOT: Travel not advised on I-94 near Rogers due to black ice

Crash near Interstate 94 and Minnesota Highway 101 near Rogers, Minnesota. 
 
Crash near Interstate 94 and Minnesota Highway 101 near Rogers, Minnesota. 

Crash at I-94 and Minnesota Highway 101. 
 
Crash at I-94 and Minnesota Highway 101. 

Crash near Interstate 94 and Minnesota Highway 101 near Rogers, Minnesota. 
Crash at I-94 and Minnesota Highway 101. 

Posted:Jan 02 2017 06:44PM CST

Updated:Jan 02 2017 08:44PM CST

ROGERS, Minn. (KMSP) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising motorists to avoid the stretch of I-94 between Rogers and Clearwater due to black ice. 

The black ice is already responsible for several crashes in the area, including one at I-94 and Minnesota Highway 101 that occurred around 5:30 p.m. 


