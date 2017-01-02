MNDOT: Travel not advised on I-94 near Rogers due to black ice

Crash near Interstate 94 and Minnesota Highway 101 near Rogers, Minnesota.

- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising motorists to avoid the stretch of I-94 between Rogers and Clearwater due to black ice.

The black ice is already responsible for several crashes in the area, including one at I-94 and Minnesota Highway 101 that occurred around 5:30 p.m.

Travel is not advised on I-94 between Rogers and Clearwater due to black ice per MnDOT. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/t6hGoqcwW4 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 3, 2017

Crashes and Veh spin out's due to freezing temps. Slow down, increase following distance, wear seatbelts. — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) January 3, 2017