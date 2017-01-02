Stadium protesters released from jail, no charges filed yet

- The three protesters arrested after dangling from the rafters of US Bank Stadium were released from jail Monday.

Using ropes and harnesses, two of the protesters climbed one of the support trusses of the stadium and displayed a banner that read “Divest” and “NoDAPL." They were protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline and US Bank's alleged connection to the pipeline's parent company.

Karl Zimmerman and Sen Holiday were arrested for burglary and trespassing, while Carolyn Feldman was booked into jail for obstructing the legal process. According to jail records, no probable cause was found.

The Minneapolis City Attorney's office said it is going to do a further investigation before reviewing the protesters for charges.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy released the following statement: “We will review all aspects of the incident to understand how it occurred.”

The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority said two of the three protesters climbed over a guardrail to access the area, but did not say how the protesters managed to get a large sign and climbing equipment past the gates.

Off-duty Minneapolis police officers working the game were the first to the scene, and crisis negotiators and Minneapolis firefighters were brought in to help.