Robbery victim assaulted by 5 teens at U of M light rail station

- A group of 5 juvenile suspects assaulted a man and stole his wallet on the University of Minnesota’s East Bank light rail station early Sunday morning, according to a campus crime alert.

Minneapolis police responded to a report of a robbery at 2:07 a.m. at the light rail station at 511 Washington Avenue SE. According to the police report, the victim and 2 others got into an argument with 5 juvenile suspects at the station.

The 5 suspects assaulted the victim, took his wallet, and fled to the east. Detailed suspect descriptions are not available at this time.

If you have information about this incident, please contact the Minneapolis Police Department at 612-692-TIPS (8477) and reference case number MP-17-000247.