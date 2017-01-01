Man arrested in connection with disappearance of Northfield teen [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Naomi Bruestle, 16, was last seen at her home in Northfield, Minnesota around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday. News Man arrested in connection with disappearance of Northfield teen A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 16-year-old Northfield, Minnesota girl with special needs who was found in Wisconsin after going missing for several days.

- A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 16-year-old Northfield, Minnesota girl with special needs who was found in Wisconsin after going missing for several days.

Naomi Bruestle was found in River Falls on Saturday night. She was last seen at her father’s house in Northfield on Thursday night, but when he woke up on Friday morning she was not there. Bruestle has special needs and her family was concerned about her welfare. They said it was unusual for her to be away from home for any significant length of time.

River Falls police arrested the man at an apartment complex on the 500 block of S. Wasson Lane on Saturday night. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail for child enticement.

Bruestle was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment before being returned to the custody of her parents.

The Northfield Police Department, River Falls Police Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are continuing to investigate the circumstances related to how she ended up in Wisconsin.