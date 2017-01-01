2016 finishes as the 3rd warmest year on record

- The Twin Cities has been getting into a lot of top tens in the weather world as of late. Wettest years and warm years have been a pretty common theme over the last several years.

2016 will go down as the third warmest in the cities since records began in 1872, with just 2012 and 1931 coming in warmer. Three of the top seven warm years have come just in the last decade and if you extend this list to the Top 10 -- eighth, ninth and tenth place are all in the 21st century as well.

The graph shows the average temperature for each and every year since records began with a trend line on there for good measure. Taking into account ONLY the average temperature, pretty tough to ignore that this location in the cities is getting warmer.