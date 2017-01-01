December Recap

- Even after getting to 20 below zero for the first time since 1996, December 2016 was another above average month. It was certainly a tale of two halves with a 2 week long frigid stretch in the middle of some very mild air for the end of fall and the beginning of winter. Despite the warmth, we did manage to get nearly 16 inches of snow which helped make up some ground for the lackluster November, although we are still below average so far this year. We were above average in the liquid equivalent precipitation too coming in over 2 inches and ending our 2016 as the wettest year on record. We also managed to have a pretty unforgettable Christmas with MSP Airport recording nearly an inch of rain on the day making it the 2nd wettest Christmas Day since 1872.