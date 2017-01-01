Young man dies in snowmobile accident near Grand Marais

- A young man has died after a snowmobile accident Saturday on County Road 8 in Grand Marais, Minnesota.

22-year-old Wayne Anderson, of Grand Marais, was snowmobiling with a friend when he fell from his machine and was struck by the other rider's snowmobile, according to a press release.

When medical personnel and Cook County sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene, someone performed CPR and continued to do so while Anderson was transported by Cook County Ambulance to North Shore Health in Grand Marais.

Due to the severity of the injuries, however, life saving measures were unsuccessful, and Anderson passed away at North Shore Health.

Cook County sheriff’s office will release more information when it becomes available.