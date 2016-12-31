Mother of missing Northfield teen thankful she is found safe [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Naomi Bruestle, 16, was last seen at her home in Northfield, Minnesota around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday. News Mother of missing Northfield teen thankful she is found safe Days after a teen from Northfield, Minnesota, disappeared, she was found safe in Wisconsin.

While en route to pick up her daughter in River Falls, it has been a tough two days for Brenda Hehr and the family as they waited for answers about where 16-year-old Naomi Brustle might be.

We visited the family at their home just before they learned Naomi had been found.

Her family reported her missing on Friday. She was last seen Thursday night at her father's house in Northfield. When he woke up the next day, she wasn't there. A team of investigators from the Northfield Police Department has worked to find Naomi. That work paid off in a big way Saturday night.

“This is going to be the best New Year's I've ever had. I probably got a call around 7:30 from the Northfield Police Department basically saying they had found her in Wisconsin and she was alive. Again, thank you to everybody who helped. I can't thank you enough. Thank you so much,” Hehr said.

Naomi has special needs and her family and police are concerned about her welfare. They say it was unusual for her to be away from home for any significant length of time.

The case is still under investigation by the Northfield Police.

Hehr said the first thing she will do when she sees her daughter is give her a big hug.