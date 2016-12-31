State of Hockey buzzing about the battle of the winning streaks News State of Hockey buzzing about the battle of the unbeaten In a town of sports disappointment, the hottest team going happens to play on ice.

- In a town of sports disappointment, the hottest team going happens to play on ice.

"We are really locking down and it's like super cool," said a local hockey player.

In their last 12 games, the Minnesota Wild have not lost. It's the longest win streak in franchise history and one of the longest in all of Minnesota sports.

"It's crazy seeing the team playing this well, everybody is contributing. Dubnyk is playing the best goalie in the league right now. It's crazy," said a local fan.

On ice rinks across the Twin Cities, excitement was everywhere. For young fans, it's a season unlike any they've seen before.

"The Wild are on and off usually, but right now they are kind of on fire," a fan said.

And on Saturday their streak will face a test with the Columbus Blue Jackets, winners of 14 straight coming to town.

"Everyone is excited about the Columbus game. The 14 game win streak versus a 12 game streak. Battle of the streaks. It's going to be a great game tonight," said a fan.

No matter the outcome, fans are already excited about what comes next. Most expect playoffs and perhaps even more.

"I'm not sure it's a Stanley Cup yet, but I think we are definitely building to a Stanley Cup if we can keep this going," said a fan.