BCA investigating death in officer-involved shooting at Mankato hotel

- A man has died after an altercation with a police officer in Mankato, Minnesota, early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 4 a.m., Public Safety staff responded to a disturbance at the Country Inn & Suites in Mankato, according to a news release.

The officer confronted a man, and an altercation began. During the struggle, the officer discharged their weapon, striking the man.

According to the release, resuscitation efforts weren’t successful. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will release the man’s name at a later time.

The officer was treated for injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System and was released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension responded to the incident and is conducting the investigation.