Man struck by van after fleeing stolen vehicle in Minneapolis

- A man has died after being struck by a vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Lake Street in Minneapolis.

Jonathan Barbour, 25, of Minneapolis, died after he and two other people failed to stop for police and crashed in the area of Lake Street and 2nd Avenue. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, all three people then fled on foot onto Interstate 35W.

Two were taken into custody, and Barbour jumped the median wall and was hit by a passing van. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center and died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the van was not injured.