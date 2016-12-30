MISSING: 16-year-old Northfield, Minn. girl with special needs

- The Northfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl with special needs who has been missing since Thursday.

Naomi Bruestle was last seen at her house in Northfield, Minnesota around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Authorities say she has special needs and would be considered vulnerable. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes and a scar on her left arm.

Bruestle has never run away before and there are serious concerns for her welfare.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4475.