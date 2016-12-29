2 Minnesotans killed in Florida plane crash

- A Minnesota business owner and his friend from New London, Minnesota were killed in a plane crash in Florida.

The crash happened on Tuesday in a neighborhood where most people fly small aircrafts.

Fox 35 in Orlando reports the crash of the 2009 single-engine Epic LT happened before 6 p.m. ET in the Spruce Creek Fly-In community of Port Orange. One of the witnesses who reported the crash told a dispatcher he saw the aircraft fly into the fog and that the plane was “in an inverted flat spin when he came out of the fog.”

The pilot who was killed, Daryl Ingalsbe, is the president of a New London, Minnesota based company. Independent Technologies Inc. is an electronic parts supplier. His friend, Deb Solsrud of New London, also died in the crash. Solsrud’s sister posted this on Facebook,

Statement from Independent Technologies, Inc.

Independent Technologies, Inc. suffered a tragic loss on Tuesday December 27th 2016 when our President, Daryl Ingalsbe, died in a plane crash near his home in Spruce Creek, Florida. We offer our sincerest condolences and prayers to Daryl’s family, friends and his family of employees. We also offer sincerest condolences and prayers to the family and friends of his very good friend, Deb Solsrud of New London, Minnesota, who also died in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.