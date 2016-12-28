Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher's mother, has died at age 84

- According to TMZ.com, Debbie Reynolds suffered a medical emergency and was rushed to the hospital for a possible stroke on Wednesday has died at age 84.

TMZ.com reported that Reynolds was at her son's house in Beverly Hills when someone called 911 shortly after 1:00 p.m. to report a possible stroke. Reynolds was rushed to the hospital.

Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher's mother, has been distraught since Carrie's medical emergency on Friday. Carrie passed away on Tuesday.

Reynolds played iconic roles in "Tammy and the Bachelor" and "The Unsinkable Molly Brown."

Reynolds is survived by her son Todd, who told TMZ.com that "She's with Carrie."