After theft, Can Do Canines van gets new tires

- After all four tires were stolen off of a Can Do Canines van on Christmas Eve, the New Hope, Minnesota-based nonprofit is once again ready to hit the road thanks to some good Samaritans.

Kirk Sodergren from Tires Plus in New Hope replaced all of the wheels and tires and fitted them with theft-proof lug nuts and gave a van an oil change, Can Do Canines said in a news release.

The van is now back in service, transporting dogs to the veterinarian as well as preparing to adopt homeless dogs from local shelters.

Can Do Canines also received several offers to help from local businesses, certified mechanics and handymen.

Additionally, the nonprofit received many financial contributions, which will go toward “replacing the cracked windshield on the van and fixing other maintenance issues on the organization’s other vehicles,” the release said.