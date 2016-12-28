Citizens save woman who was seizing while driving in Eagan

- Quick thinking citizens helped stop a car with an unresponsive driver who was having a seizure in Eagan. The incident happened along Rahncliff Road.

The two used a box truck to stop the woman’s vehicle and once the vehicle was stopped they broke a window and were able to help the woman.

Eagan police administered first aid with paramedics. The driver was transported to the hospital and is in good spirits according to the City of Eagan.

The two will be recommended for an Eagan Police Department “outstanding citizen award.”