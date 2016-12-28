Woman, 2 children seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash

- Ten people were involved in a multi-car crash Tuesday evening in Carver County.

Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash just before 4:30 p.m. on Highway 5 and Orchard Road, which is west of Waconia.

A Honda Accord was heading westbound on Highway 5 when it rear-ended a Chrysler Town and Country car, which then caused it to hit a Toyota Rav 4. The Honda Accord driven by Dena Braith, 31, of Hamburg came to a rest in the eastbound lane of Highway 5, which caused a head-on collision with a Pontiac Bonneville.

Braith along with her 7-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter were seriously injured and transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Tayler Doliber, 21, of Waconia and Tanya Murphy, 44, of Westbrook were transported to Ridgeview hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two were in the Pontiac Bonneville.

Highway 5 was shut down for several hours after the crash and re-opened around 8 p.m.