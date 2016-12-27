U.S. Marshals Service warns of fraudulent calls

- The U.S. Marshals Service is warning Minnesota residents of fraudulent calls from people claiming to be deputy U.S. Marshals.

In the calls, a person claiming to be a Deputy U.S. Marshal would threaten the victim by telling them they’ve been served a grand jury subpoena and, because they failed to show for the grand jury, they must now pay a fine.

According to a statement, the victim is instructed how to pay their fee, and in one case, the victim was told to carry a large amount of cash to the U.S. Marshals’ office, and to call to let the “Marshal” know when he was getting into his car.

The U.S. Marshals Service reminds residents that they will not call and ask for payment to cancel a warrant.

If you receive a suspicious phone call from an individual claiming to be a Deputy U.S. Marshal, please contact U.S. Marshals Service at 612-664-5900 to confirm the legitimacy of the call.