Strong winds rip zinc panel off U.S. Bank Stadium

- Monday's strong winds damaged several panels on the exterior of U.S. Bank Stadium, and one panel fell off of the building.

Crew members from Mortenson Construction and McGrath arrived early Tuesday morning to review the situation, Jenn Hathaway, a spokesperson for Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority. Hathaway said nobody was injured when the panel fell and that as a safety precaution, they immediately cordoned off the area.

Crews are currently repairing the damage, and the company is awaiting a recommendation regarding the next steps.