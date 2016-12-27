State Patrol investigating fatal crash near Jordan

- A man has died after a crash Monday evening in Scott County.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred at Highway 21 and 220th Avenue where a Volkswagen Touared was heading west on 220th Street West when it collided with a Chrysler Sebring.

The driver of the Chrysler, 53-year-old Calvin Robnik of New London, died. The other driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Belle Plaine, Jordan and New Prague police assisted the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in the response.