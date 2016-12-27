2 people injured in downtown Minneapolis shooting

- Two people are injured after an overnight shooting in downtown Minneapolis.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Tuesday off Hennepin Avenue. Officers found a woman and a man who had been shot.

Several nightclubs are in the area and were open until 2 a.m.

The 414 Parking Lot is owned by Allied Parking Systems, and the general manager of the Gay 90’s told Fox 9 they have asked Allied multiple times for better security in the lot.

Both victims were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Police are talking to witnesses and asking businesses in the area to see if the shooting was captured on surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information can text their tip in to 847411 (TIP411). Enter MPD, a space, and then the information. All texts are anonymous or you can call the MPD TIP Line at 612-692-8477.