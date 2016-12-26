Police: Don't let burglars see big gift boxes on curb

Posted:Dec 26 2016 05:00PM CST

Updated:Dec 26 2016 10:14PM CST

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KMSP) - Police are warning residents not to put boxes from big, expensive gifts on the curb because those boxes are a sign to burglars. Instead, police are offering drop-off spaces for recycled items.

Police said that instead of advertising new TVs and other electronics outside your home, drop them off at designated facilities.

According to St. Paul police, before and after the holidays, officers receive burglary reports in which residents have had their new electronics stolen from their homes. Past burglars told police that the boxes tipped them off. 

Shakopee police are advising people to visit the recycling dumpster near the Shakopee Engineering building, and St. Paul police are holding a drop-off until Friday, Jan. 6, at the Western District Police Office on Hamline Avenue. 


