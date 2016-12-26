Driver dies in Lyon County crash on Christmas Eve

- A young driver from Marshall, Minnesota, has died after a broadside crash that took place shortly after 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve near Greenvalley, Minnesota.

According to State Patrol, a Buick Century was heading north on Highway 23, just south of 350th Streer in Lyon County, when it crossed the centerline and collided with a Nissan Xterra. A Mitsubishi Lancer then collided with the Nissan Xterra.

20-year-old Sawda Osman died in the crash, and three other people suffered non-life threatening injuries.